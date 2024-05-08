The murder of a teenager at the funicular station in Kyiv. The suspicion was changed against the murder, now he faces a life sentence

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) employees completed the pre-trial investigation into the murder of a teenager at the funicular station in Kyiv. The State Security Administration (SSA) employee Artem Kosov was reclassified as a suspect for a serious crime.

This was reported by SBI and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Suspicion of Kosov was changed from Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code (intentional murder) and Part 2 of Art. 115 (intentional murder with aggravating circumstances).

Now he faces from 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.