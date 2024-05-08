The murder of a teenager at the funicular station in Kyiv. The suspicion was changed against the murder, now he faces a life sentence

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) employees completed the pre-trial investigation into the murder of a teenager at the funicular station in Kyiv. The State Security Administration (SSA) employee Artem Kosov was reclassified as a suspect for a serious crime.
This was reported by SBI and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
Suspicion of Kosov was changed from Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code (intentional murder) and Part 2 of Art. 115 (intentional murder with aggravating circumstances).
Now he faces from 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
- On the evening of April 7, information appeared on social media that a young man broke a glass during an argument at a funicular station in Kyiv and fatally cut another young man with a fragment. The conflict between the young men took place at the upper station of the funicular leading to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the St. Michaelʼs Monastery. "Kyivpastrans" reported at 20:01 about the suspension of traffic due to a "hooligan incident".
- On April 8, SBI opened proceedings on the fact of the incident. It turned out that the attacker, Artem Kosov, worked in the Department of State Security of Ukraine. SBI claimed that during the conflict, the law enforcement officer pushed the teenager, who fell, broke the glass with his head and received a fatal neck cut. On the same day, the man was charged with premeditated murder.
- On April 9, Kosov was sent under arrest without the right to bail until June 5.