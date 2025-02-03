Trump administration prepares “meetings and talks” with Ukraine and Russia

The US President Donald Trump said his administration is preparing "meetings and negotiations" with Ukraine, Russia and "various parties".

Trumpʼs words are reported by CNN.

"Weʼre dealing with Ukraine and Russia. We have meetings and negotiations scheduled with various parties, including Ukraine and Russia. And I think those discussions are going pretty well," Trump said.

Trumpʼs special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said that "both sides" will have to make concessions if they hope to reach an agreement to resolve the war.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already made it clear that he will soften his position on the territories. And Putin will also have to soften his position,” Kellogg said in an interview with Fox News.

In response to Kelloggʼs words, President Zelenskyʼs communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn noted that he had not seen Kelloggʼs entire interview. However, if his plan for resolving the war is only "a ceasefire and elections, then this is a failed plan". Lytvyn explained that Russian leader Vladimir Putin cannot be intimidated with just these two things.

Trumpʼs plans for war in Ukraine

During his election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine “in one day”. However, after being elected president, his narratives changed. The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal writes that he instructed special envoy Keith Kellogg to end the war in Ukraine in 100 days.

Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. In September 2024, Zelensky met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

The new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that under Donald Trumpʼs presidency, ending the Russia-Ukraine war will be the official policy of the United States. And Trump himself, two days after his inauguration, called on Putin to end the war or face heavy taxes and sanctions.

According to Zelensky, he is impressed by Trumpʼs tactics for ending the war in Ukraine. However, he stressed that Trump and Putinʼs negotiations about a war without Ukraine are dangerous for everyone.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.