Death toll from missile strike in Poltava rises. Children among victims

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Poltava on February 1 has risen to 14. Among them are two children.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

There are currently 17 victims, including four children. 22 people were rescued. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police helped 194 people.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing. Correspondents of "Social" from the scene report that the bodies of the deceased are being retrieved from under the rubble of the destroyed building.

The Poltava Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of people. The investigation is being conducted by investigators from the SBU Department in the Poltava region.

The Russians struck Poltava on February 1. An enemy missile destroyed an entire entrance from the first to the fifth floor and damaged surrounding buildings.

On the night of February 1, Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, as well as Shahed strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones. It hit a total of 165 targets.

