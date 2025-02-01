Missile strike on house in Poltava: death toll rises to 7

The Russian military fired a Kh-22 missile at a residential building in Poltava on the night of February 1, destroying the entrance from the first to the fifth floor. The death toll rose to seven as of 3 p.m.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Currently, 14 people are known to have been injured. Among them are three children. Rescuers managed to evacuate 22 people. Windows were blown out in nearby houses, and 12 cars were damaged.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Emergency and rescue operations are underway at the scene. Dog handlers from the State Emergency Service with trained search dogs are involved. Rescuers, police officers, and all concerned are involved in clearing the rubble. Medics are working with the injured.

The Poltava Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the facts of a war crime that caused the death of people. The investigation is being conducted by investigators from the SBU Department in the Poltava region.

On the night of February 1, Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, as well as Shahed strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones. It hit a total of 165 targets.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.