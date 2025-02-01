Russia attacked Ukraine with 165 missiles and drones. Hereʼs how the air defense worked

On the night of February 1, 2025, the Russian army launched a combined strike on Ukraine with various types of air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hereʼs what the Russian occupiers launched at night:

seven “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles;

seven “Iskander-K” cruise missiles;

eight Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft;

eight Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers;

ten Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft;

two Kh-31P guided aircraft missiles;

123 Shahed strike UAVs/simulator drones of various types.

To repel the air attack, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

The air defense shot down 56 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types, another 61 UAVs did not reach their targets (lost in location). The air defense also destroyed some cruise missiles, and a significant part of the remaining missiles did not reach their targets due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

However, there are hits of missiles that entered the target with a ballistic trajectory. Due to the Russian attack, civilian objects and critical infrastructure objects were damaged. The Kh-22 missile hit a residential building in Poltava, a ballistic missile hit the historical center of Odesa. Ukrainian enterprises and objects of Ukrainian energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Kyiv regions were hit.

