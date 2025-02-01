Airstrike on Sumy on January 30. Death toll rises

In Sumy, the death toll from an enemy airstrike on the night of January 30 rose to 10.

This was announced by the acting mayor of the city Artem Kobzar.

Today, February 1, a 76-year-old woman who was injured during an enemy attack died in the hospital.

When rescuers completed their search and rescue efforts 19 hours after the attack, 9 people were known to have died. Another 13 people were injured, including an 8-year-old girl. The enemy strike damaged two apartment buildings and more than 20 cars.

On the night of January 30, the Russian Federation attacked a ten-story building in Sumy with drones. Among the dead were three couples: a 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, a 65-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife, and a 61-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office is investigating war crimes that resulted in the deaths of people .

For 19 hours, rescuers cleared the rubble, retrieving the bodies of the dead from under the ruins.

