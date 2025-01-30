Russia attacked Sumy with drones. Bodies of two people recovered from rubble (UPD)

On the night of January 30, the Russian Federation attacked a ten-story building in Sumy with drones. Nine people are known to have been injured. Rescuers recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from the rubble.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

UPD at 08:10. The Sumy Military Administration reported that the number of deaths due to the enemy attack has increased to four.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Emergency workers managed to save 4 people, including a child, and 118 people were also evacuated.

Preliminary, the enemy attack destroyed 9 apartments and 12 balconies of a ten-story residential building. Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war.

At the scene, rescuers deployed a mobile invincibility point. Psychologists, doctors of the State Emergency Service and all relevant services are working. 2 dog teams and special equipment for high-altitude work were also involved in the work. Citizens are receiving all the necessary assistance.

According to acting mayor Artem Kobzar, the headquarters for liquidating the consequences of the emergency situation should be deployed at nine in the morning. The police reported at 0 03:20 that the headquarters was already working.

