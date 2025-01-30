Search and rescue operation completed in Sumy — nine people died

A search and rescue operation has been completed in Sumy after a Russian airstrike on a high-rise building on the night of January 30.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

A total of 9 people died. 13 were injured, including an 8-year-old girl. Two apartment buildings and more than 20 cars were damaged.

For 19 hours, rescuers worked to clear the rubble, retrieving the bodies of the dead from under the ruins. The mobile rescue center deployed by the rescuers continues to operate around the clock.

On the night of January 30, the Russian Federation attacked a ten-story building in Sumy with drones. Among the dead were three couples: a 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, a 65-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife, and a 61-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife.

