The number of deaths due to a night airstrike in Sumy has increased

Eight people were killed in a nighttime airstrike in Sumy. Another 12 people, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The bodies of a 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, the mother of the injured girl, were recovered from the rubble.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

On the night of January 30, the Russian Federation attacked a ten-story building in Sumy with drones. The enemy attack destroyed at least 9 apartments and 12 balconies. Among the dead were three couples: a 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, a 65-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife, and a 61-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife.

Emergency services have deployed a mobile invincibility point at the scene. Psychologists, doctors from the State Emergency Service, and all relevant services are working. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.