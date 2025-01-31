Czech Republic to launch new project to supply ammunition to Ukraine

The Czech Republic will launch a new initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine in 2025. Last year, 1.5 million shells were transferred as part of this project.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky.

The Czech government is currently considering various options for how it will finance the new ammunition procurement initiative. The number of shells it will be able to transfer will be announced later, but no specific target has been set.

"There is still enough ammunition in the world that we could purchase for Ukraine. It is a matter of political will. If many EU member states join our initiative again, we can achieve a lot for Ukraine," says Lipavsky.

Czech initiative with artillery shells

In February 2024, the Czech Republic informed that it had found a way to get 800,000 shells for Ukraine, but they would have to be bought back. The country called on allies to invest in the initiative, which was supported by Canada, Finland, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, and others.

Already in March, the Czech Foreign Ministry reported that the number of shells under the initiative could be more — from 1.5 million. The Czech Republic contracted the first 180 thousand ammunition in mid-April.

