The Czech Republic will continue the initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine in 2025

The Czech Republic plans to continue the initiative launched this year to transfer artillery ammunition to Ukraine in 2025.

Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavsky said this in an interview with "European Pravda".

"This year, we promised that in the event of sufficient international support, we will purchase and transfer half a million large-caliber ammunition to the Armed Forces. And we will do it. I can guarantee that we will ensure it by the end of this year," said Lipavsky.

The Minister added that the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, together with the heads of the governments of Denmark and the Netherlands, agreed to continue this program in 2025.

"It is obvious that Ukraine will need ammunition next year as well. Thatʼs why we have to continue," Lipavsky emphasized.

He noted that deliveries are made not only from military depots in Europe, but also from other parts of the world. A significant part of the projectiles is restored before sending to ensure their combat effectiveness.

"We have found stockpiles of shells around the world and are buying them up. We restore some of the shells so that they are definitely in working condition. And then we send it to Ukraine," explained the minister.

For 2025, the Czech Republic has reserved a significant amount of ammunition that will be purchased for the needs of the Armed Forces. However, as Lipavsky noted, for long-term supplies, countries should increase production of ammunition, because current stocks may not be enough.

Czech initiative with artillery shells

In February 2024, the Czech Republic declared that it had found a way to get 800 000 shells for Ukraine, but they had to be bought. The country called on its allies to invest money in this initiative — it was supported by Canada, Finland, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and other countries.

Already in March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic reported that there may be more projectiles within the scope of the initiative — from 1.5 million. The Czech Republic contracted the first 180 000 ammunition in mid-April.

At the end of June, it became known that the Czech Republic had already handed over 50 000 shells to Ukraine as part of its initiative.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.