Ukraine will receive £2 billion from the UK for air defense — the government ratified the agreement

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with up to £2 billion for the purchase of air defense systems and air defense missiles.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The government today approved a draft law on the ratification of the Framework Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom to support the development of defense capabilities.

This agreement also provides funds for the organization of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons. Such bases will also be located in Ukraine.

On January 16, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a historic agreement on a 100-year partnership. It provides, among other things, that Britain will help Ukraine purchase aircraft and invest in Ukrainian defense production.

On the same day, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that London would deliver more artillery to Kyiv within weeks. In addition, the allies would deploy a new air defense system.

