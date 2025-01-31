News

Ukraine will receive £2 billion from the UK for air defense — the government ratified the agreement

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with up to £2 billion for the purchase of air defense systems and air defense missiles.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The government today approved a draft law on the ratification of the Framework Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom to support the development of defense capabilities.

This agreement also provides funds for the organization of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons. Such bases will also be located in Ukraine.

