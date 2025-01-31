FT: China is building a military command center in Beijing bigger than the Pentagon in case of war

The Chinese military is building a massive complex west of Beijing that will serve as a wartime command center.

Sources told the Financial Times about this.

Satellite images obtained by the FT and being studied by US intelligence agencies show a construction site covering an area of around 1,500 acres 30km southwest of Beijing. Military analysts believe that the site could house large bunkers that could be used to protect the top leadership of the Chinese Peopleʼs Liberation Army (PLA) in the event of conflict, including a potential nuclear war.

The facility is expected to become the worldʼs largest military command center and will be at least 10 times the size of the Pentagon.

According to analysis of satellite images, the main construction began in mid-2024. In American intelligence, this project is called the "Beijing Military City".

The construction comes as the Peopleʼs Liberation Army of China develops new weapons and designs for the forceʼs centennial, which will be celebrated in 2027. According to US intelligence, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has also ordered the PLA to develop capabilities to attack Taiwan by then.

Tensions in the Asia-Pacific region are rising amid Chinaʼs threats to seize Taiwan, a US ally. The ruling Communist Party considers Taiwan part of its territory. Beijing has increasingly promised to "reunify" the island with mainland China by 2022.

In March 2023, Chinese leader Xi Jinping called on Chinaʼs troops to prepare for war, and on the eve of 2024, he declared that "reunification" was inevitable. Taiwanʼs Foreign Ministry also predicts a possible attack by China in 2027.

In late May 2024, China began military exercises around Taiwan, immediately after the inauguration of Taiwanese President Lai Qingde. Chinese aircraft and navy conducted a simulated attack.

