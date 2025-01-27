Reuters: Ryazan refinery suspended operations after Ukrainian drone attacks

The Ryazan Oil Refinery suspended operations after attacks by Ukrainian drones on January 24 and 26.

This was reported by Reuters, citing industry sources.

An oil storage facility caught fire at the plant. Among the damaged equipment was a railway loading ramp and a hydrotreating unit, which is used to remove impurities from refined petroleum products.

“[After the attack], the railway loading equipment was damaged. There was no loading on the railway, oil refining was stopped,” one of the sources told Reuters.

Another source said that loading had been suspended since January 24, when the plant suspended operations.

The Ryazan Refinery is one of the four largest refineries in Russia and supplies the Russian military. In 2024, the plant processed 13.1 million metric tons (262 000 barrels per day), or almost 5% of Russiaʼs total refining. It produced 2.2 million tons of gasoline, 3.4 million tons of diesel fuel, 4.3 million tons of fuel oil, and 1 million tons of aviation fuel.

On January 24, 2025, Ukrainian drones struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery. At least three tanks and a workshop where a hydrotreating unit for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene was located were on fire.

The plant was attacked again on January 26. Loud explosions and a large fire were recorded there, and Ukrainian OSINT specialists assumed that one of the tanks could have been hit.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.