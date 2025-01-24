SBU and SSO drones attacked an oil refinery and a thermal power plant in Russia

On the night of January 24, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery and the Ryazan Thermal Power Plant.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in the SBU.

The Ryazan refinery is one of the largest in Russia, with a processing capacity of 17 million tons of oil per year. At least three tanks are on fire there.

Additionally, a fire caused by UAV strikes engulfed a workshop housing a diesel and aviation kerosene hydrotreating plant. Local residents reported over 50 explosions.

Drones also struck the Ryazan oil pumping station and the Ryazan CHP.

In total, 11 regions of the Russian Federation were under attack that night. Telegram channels wrote that in the Saratov region, the Engels oil refinery was under attack, where locals heard at least seven explosions.

And in Bryansk, the Silicon factory, which manufactures chips for the Pantsir air defense system, Iskander missiles, as well as for radar, electronic warfare, and Russian drones, was attacked. In the region, the building of the local Investigative Committee was also attacked.

The Russian Defense Ministry says it has allegedly shot down 121 drones over the territory of Bryansk, Ryazan, Kursk, Saratov, Rostov, Moscow, Belgorod, Voronezh, Tula, Oriol, Lipetsk regions, as well as over occupied Crimea and Moscow. Later, the department also reported the "shooting down" of three drones over the Leningrad region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.