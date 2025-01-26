Ukraine strikes Ryazan refinery, one of the largest in Russia

On the night of January 26, Ukraine struck the Ryazan oil refinery in Russia, one of the largest in the country.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Loud explosions were recorded near the plant, and a fire broke out. The extent of the damage and the consequences of the impact are currently being determined.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the four largest refineries in Russia. The enterprise, in particular, produces diesel fuel and TS-1 jet fuel. The plant supplied the Russian troops.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the shooting down of eight drones over the Ryazan region.

The Ryazan refinery was previously hit on January 24. At least three tanks and a workshop where a hydrotreating unit for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene is located were on fire.

