Military personnel in front-line regions will be able to receive parcels via Nova Post for only 1 hryvnia

"Nova Post" has joined the national program to support military personnel in the "Army+" application.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
Servicemen at "Army+" can send and receive cargo up to 30 kg for 1 hryvnia in branches of front-line regions: Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.
To use the service, simply generate a barcode in the application and show it to the branch operator, who will activate the offer.
- The Army+ application was presented on August 8. It was created by analogy with the Action to relieve the military from paperwork. It provides a personal identification function ("Army ID") and a reporting system (electronic reports).
- With the help of "Army+" you can also submit a report to return from an unauthorized abandonment of a unit, transfer between units, and use the "Pluses" program.