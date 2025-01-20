Military personnel in front-line regions will be able to receive parcels via Nova Post for only 1 hryvnia

"Nova Post" has joined the national program to support military personnel in the "Army+" application.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Servicemen at "Army+" can send and receive cargo up to 30 kg for 1 hryvnia in branches of front-line regions: Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

To use the service, simply generate a barcode in the application and show it to the branch operator, who will activate the offer.