The “Army+” application now has translations available for National Guardsmen

The “Army+” application has expanded the possibilities for transferring military personnel since December 15 — now it is also available for National Guard members.

President Volodymyr Zelensky informed about this in an evening video address.

At the first stage, transfers within the National Guard are open for National Guard soldiers. The plans include adding the possibility of transfers between units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Border guard units will also be added to “Army+” soon.

Currently, there are already 3 607 positive transfer decisions for soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To submit a report, you need a military ID card or officerʼs ID card and a letter of recommendation from the unit to which the serviceman plans to be transferred. Additionally, a military medical commissionʼs opinion may be required for transfers due to health conditions. The request is automatically sent to the Personnel Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where it will be considered within 72 hours.

If a serviceman is refused, he will be given the reasons. For example, transfers are prohibited for servicemen who have served in their unit for less than six months, or less than a year has passed since the previous transfer at the servicemanʼs initiative.

In early November, “Army+” conducted a new survey — asking servicemen about desired changes in transfers between units. At that time, the Ministry of Defense noted that the ability to change the place of service and unit affects the effectiveness of the servicemen. Changes in the system will help them serve where they want.

On November 2, the government simplified the transfer of fighters between military units.

