In “Army+” you can now submit a report on a change of place of service

A new function has appeared in the "Army+" application since November 15, which allows servicemen to submit a report for transfer to another unit.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on Facebook.

According to him, the process of submitting a report is simplified to a minimum — it takes about 15 minutes.

To submit a report, you need a military ID or an officerʼs license and a letter of recommendation from the unit where the soldier plans to transfer. In addition, an opinion of the military medical commission (MMC) may be required for transfers due to health conditions.

The commanderʼs consent, like the Army ID of the commander, is not required to submit a report — the request is automatically sent to the Personnel Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where it will be considered within 72 hours.

​In some cases, the Personnel Center directly addresses the commanders of military units for approval. In particular, for transfer between rear or between combat brigades. Approval is also required if the military officer is an officer or holds an officer position.

In case of refusal to "Army+", clear reasons must be indicated. For example, transfers are prohibited for servicemen who have served in their unit for less than six months, or less than a year has passed since the previous transfer at the initiative of a serviceman.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

At the beginning of November, "Army+" conducted a new survey — military personnel were asked about desired changes in the transfer between units. At that time, the Ministry of Defense noted that the ability to change the place of service and unit affects the effectiveness of the military. Changes in the system will help them serve where they want.

On November 2, the government simplified the transfer of soldiers between military units.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.