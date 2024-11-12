The government simplified the transfer of soldiers between military units

The government of Ukraine simplified the transfer of soldiers between military units in the army. From November 15, it will be possible to do this through the "Army+" application.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The report will be checked for 72 hours (three days). The result of the inspection will be communicated to the soldier through "Army+". If there is a refusal, the reasons will be explained.

The Ministry of Defense should monitor the effectiveness of the new transfer mechanism. Technical readiness for launch — November 15. According to the president, this will help to implement a "real and transparent" mechanism of transfers in the army.

Zelensky said that the decision was developed in cooperation between civil society, the Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian army.

A week before that, "Army+" conducted a new survey — military personnel were asked about the desired changes in the transfer between units. At that time, the Ministry of Defense noted that the ability to change the place of service and unit affects the effectiveness of the military. Changes in the system will help them serve where they want.

