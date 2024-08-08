The “Army+” application for the military was presented in Ukraine. The main points

In Ukraine, a new application for the military was presented — "Army+". It digitizes processes in the army.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The application was created by analogy with "Diia" to relieve the military from paperwork. Currently, the function of personal identification (Army ID) and the reporting system (electronic reports) are available there.

"The purpose of this application is to free the Ukrainian army from tedious paperwork. So that commanders and soldiers do not waste their time on outdated and useless bureaucracy and filling out papers. We start with reports: first, electronic reports, and we will continue with bypass and all other papers," said President Volodymyr Zelensky at the presentation of the application.

According to the president, new functions will appear in the application, which will help the military "to realize all these necessary social and communicative needs in the service." Among other things, the application will have courses and training programs.

The Ministry of Statistics clarified that in the first version of the application, 11 types of reports are available and Army ID is a unique ID number of a military person, which allows you to send reports for a signature in a few minutes. "Army+" also has a survey, the military will be able to influence changes in the Defense Forces of Ukraine with their votes.

Also, functions related to the purchase of transport, medicine, banking and lending, secure chats will be added later.

The application is already available in the App Store and Google Play.