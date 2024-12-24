”Army+” launches new “Pluses” program for military personnel

The "Army+" application has launched a new "Pluses" program for the Ukrainian military.

This was announced by the Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

This is a program that, based on cooperation with business, will provide defenders with a number of preferences in everyday life.

According to the minister, 500 thousand Army+ users already have access to special offers on goods and services, including:

"Ukrzaliznytsia" — a special reserve of tickets for the military;

"Ukrnafta" — discounts on fuel and 30% on the gas station menu.

Currently, the program is available to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Special Transport Service. Later, access will be open to all Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Other national businesses will join the program, and soldiers will receive more and more privileges — from discounts on services to priority access to cultural events.

Companies can join the program via the link.