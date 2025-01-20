Transnistria agreed to receive gas from the Moldovan state-owned company Moldovagaz. The region undertook to pay for these supplies.

This was stated by the leader of unrecognized Transnistria, Vadym Krasnoselsky.

He emphasized that Tiraspoltransgaz sent a corresponding application to the Moldovan state company on January 18.

"In order for heat to reach peopleʼs homes as soon as possible, for them to receive gas and normal electricity in their living quarters, and for the entire social infrastructure to also benefit from heat and electricity, I agreed with the proposals of the Moldovan leadership, starting with the president, that gas be supplied to Transnistria by the Moldovagaz company," he said.

According to Krasnoselsky, the region guarantees payment for the supply of this gas.

He also noted that the authorities of unrecognized Transnistria were acting all this time. They found a Moldovan company that had all the necessary licenses, but the Moldovan leadership allegedly stated that this particular company could not supply gas to the region.

Energy crisis in Transnistria

From January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas, which several EU states and the unrecognized Transnistria continued to receive.

At the same time, Moldova did not agree to Russiaʼs demands to continue supplying gas to Transnistria via an alternative route through the Balkans. Therefore, on December 28, 2024, Gazprom officially announced that it would stop supplying gas to Transnistria from January due to "non-fulfillment of payment obligations."

In Transnistria, the supply of heat and hot water to residential buildings has been cut off. In high-rise buildings, gas is available only for cooking. It is supplied from reserves in the gas pipeline system, but only until the pressure in the network drops to a critical level. Industrial enterprises have suspended work, and since January 3, power outages have been introduced.

The Transnistrian Republic of Moldova has refused to help Moldova purchase gas on European markets — they are waiting for the Russian Gazprom to resume supplies.

On January 15, Krasnoselsky announced that Russia would resume gas supplies to unrecognized Transnistria — doing so in the format of humanitarian and technical assistance.