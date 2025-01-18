Nigeria becomes a BRICS partner country

Nigeria joined BRICS as a partner country.

This is stated in a press release from the government of Brazil, which currently holds the presidency of the bloc.

Nigeria became the ninth BRICS partner country, joining Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

"Nigeria is the sixth most populous country in the world and the largest in Africa, as well as one of the largest economies on the continent. It shares common interests with other BRICS members," the report said.

The status of a partner country, among other things, provides for regular participation in special sessions of BRICS summits and meetings of foreign ministers. Partners may also be invited to other ministerial-level events, including trade, meetings of national security representatives and the parliamentariansʼ forum. Partners may join the BRICS outcome documents.

BRICS is an alliance of the largest developing countries in terms of area and population, formed in 2006. The organization includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. BRICS positions itself as an alternative to institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which, according to the members of the alliance, are dominated by Western countries.

In September 2024, it became known that Turkey planned to join BRICS, and in November, Belarus became a new partner country.

