Indonesia officially joined BRICS as a full member.

Reuters writes about this.

Indonesia, the worldʼs fourth most populous country, had previously expressed a desire to join the group to strengthen developing countries and advance the interests of the so-called Global South.

Brazil, which holds the blocʼs presidency in 2025, said member states had approved Indonesiaʼs entry by consensus as part of the blocʼs expansion initially approved at the blocʼs summit in Johannesburg in 2023.

The South American country noted that Indonesiaʼs bid was given the green light by the bloc in 2023, but the Asian country requested to join after a presidential election last year. President Prabowo Subianto took office in October.

BRICS is an alliance of the largest developing countries in terms of area and population, formed in 2006. The organization includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS positions itself as an alternative to institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which, according to the members of the alliance, are dominated by Western countries.

In September 2024, it became known that Turkey planned to join BRICS, and in November, Belarus became a new partner country.

