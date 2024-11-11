Belarus became a BRICS partner country

Belarus has officially become a BRICS partner country, according to the website of the countryʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agency reported that on November 5, the self-proclaimed president of the country Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a letter to Vladimir Putin about his readiness to join BRICS as a partner.

The official response to the written invitation is a mandatory element of the procedure for obtaining partner status agreed by the member states, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized. It is from this moment that the country is officially considered a BRICS partner.

The status of a partner country, among other things, involves participation on a permanent basis in special sessions of summits and meetings of BRICS foreign ministers. It is also possible to invite partners to other ministerial-level events, in particular on the subject of trade, meetings of national security representatives and a forum of parliamentarians. Partners can join the BRICS outcome documents.

BRICS is the union of the largest developing countries in terms of area and population, formed in 2006. The organization includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS positions itself as an alternative to institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which, as members of the union believe, are dominated by Western countries.

In September 2024, it became known that Turkey plans to join BRICS.

