Three new reports have appeared in the “Army+” application

Three new electronic reports have been launched in the “Army+” application, which relate to job changes and leave due to pregnancy and childbirth.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Now the application has electronic reports available for accepting and handing over a position. Military personnel will no longer have to go to the office to hand over their duties. Together with the report, you can submit an act of accepting and handing over a position.

The application also includes a report on maternity leave of up to 126 days with the possibility of extension. In the future, the Ministry of Defense team plans to add reports on all types of leave for military personnel.

New types of reports are available in the new version of the "Army+" application on the Play Market and App Store.

