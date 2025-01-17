The entire system of registers of Ukraine will resume work in the coming days

From January 20, the entire registry system in Ukraine will resume operation after a massive attack on the resources of the Ministry of Justice at the end of December last year.

This was reported by the Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna reports a Babel correspondent.

"The ministry is working on creating a protection regime and preparing a team that will be able to respond to such attacks on registries around the clock," she noted.

And she added that Ukraine has agreed with Estonia and Latvia to place "certain infrastructure" on their territory.

The services of the registers were gradually restored. Thus, on January 10, the main services of the portal of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations became operational. The State Register of Civil Status Acts (DRACS) became operational on January 4. Before that, the Ministry of Justice restored the work of the Unified Register of Powers of Attorney, the Register of Inheritance and the Unified Register of Special Forms of Notarial Documents.

Cyberattack on registries

A massive attack on the resources of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine occurred on December 19, 2024. This is one of the largest enemy attacks in recent times. The attackers planned to disrupt the operation of critical infrastructure.

The work of all registers was suspended for security reasons. SBU opened proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war. The main version is considered to be the involvement of the Russian GRU hacker group in the cyberattack. The SBU representatives are investigating whether there was a data leak.

Oleksandr Fedienko, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, believes that the cyberattack on the Ministry of Justice could have been carried out using phishing or bribing employees who had access to the registers.

