The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine informed about a large-scale cyberattack by the Russian Federation on state registers

Russian hackers attacked Ukraineʼs state registers on December 19. The work of the Unified and State Registers has been temporarily suspended.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Justice Olha Stefanyshyna.

The ministry team and specialists from other services are working to restore the system. This is one of the largest attacks in recent times. Stefanyshyna said that the Russians aimed to disrupt the work of critical infrastructure, Stefanyshyna said.

"The enemy is trying to use this situation in its information operations to sow panic among the citizens of Ukraine and abroad. I thank the citizens for their understanding. We will inform you about all important updates in due course," says the head of the department.

Preliminary, the functioning of other resources is not currently threatened. According to the minister, the following will be restored as a priority:

State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens;

Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs;

State register of rights to real estate and their encumbrances.

Olha Stefanyshyna noted that it may take up to two weeks to restore web resources. The Ministry of Justice will later clarify how services will be provided to people during this period.

