Large-scale cyberattack by the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Justice restored another register

The ability to enter data on birth, marriage, divorce, name change, and death has been restored for Ukrainians — the State Register of Civil Status Acts (SRСSA) has become operational.

This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

All documents received in paper form while the registry was temporarily closed are now being entered into the electronic system. Certificates remain valid, and their digital copies will soon appear in the registry.

Tomorrow, the Ministry of Justice plans to resume data exchange with other state bodies: the State Tax Service, the Pension Fund, and the Ministry of Defense.

"During tomorrow [January 5], a number of online services available in ʼDiiaʼ will also be launched. It will again be possible to submit an application for a deferment from mobilization for parents of three children under the age of 18. This means that your data will again automatically be sent to the above-mentioned state bodies," the department added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice resumed the work of the Unified Register of Powers of Attorney, the Register of Inheritance, and the Unified Register of Special Forms of Notarial Documents. Powers of attorney, wills, and inheritance cases are registered in the usual manner.

What preceded

A massive attack on the resources of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine occurred on December 19. This is one of the largest attacks by the enemy in recent times. The attackers planned to disrupt the work of critically important infrastructure, said the head of the department Olha Stefanyshyna.

The work of all registers was suspended for security reasons. SBU opened proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war. The main version is considered to be the involvement of the Russian GRU hacker group in the cyberattack. SBU representatives are investigating whether there was a data leak.

Chairman of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Oleksandr Fedienko believes that the cyberattack on the Ministry of Justice could have been carried out using phishing or bribing employees who had access to the registers.

