Unified State Register services are back up and running after cyberattack

The main services of the portal of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Organizations have resumed work.

This was reported by the Ministry of Justice.

Therefore, the following functions are again available on the portal:

free search for information in the register;

forming extracts;

obtaining results of administrative services by access code;

access of government bodies to information from the register through access identifiers.

Cyberattack on registries

A massive attack on the resources of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine occurred on December 19, 2024. This is one of the largest attacks by the enemy in recent times. The attackers planned to disrupt the work of critical infrastructure, said the head of the Ministry of Justice Olha Stefanyshyna.

The work of all registers was suspended for security reasons. SBU opened proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war. The main version is considered to be the involvement of the Russian GRU hacker group in the cyberattack. The SBU representatives are investigating whether there was a data leak.

Chairman of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Oleksandr Fedienko believes that the cyberattack on the Ministry of Justice could have been carried out using fishing or bribing employees who had access to the registers.

