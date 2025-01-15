Denmark ready to take on greater responsibility for security in the Arctic

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen spoke by phone with the US President-elect Donald Trump on January 15. The issue included Greenland.

This was reported by the Office of the Prime Minister of the country.

The leaders discussed the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, relations with China, bilateral relations and the status of Greenland. Frederiksen echoed the words of the islandʼs Prime Minister Mute Egede that Greenland is not for sale and that the decision on independence should be made by its people.

The official added that Danish companies contribute to economic growth and job creation in the US. She assured that Denmark is ready to take on greater responsibility for security in the Arctic.

Earlier, Trump advisor candidate Mike Waltz said that Greenland is important to Washingtonʼs national security, as Russia and China allegedly have ambitions in the region.

Purchase of Greenland by the United States

In December 2024, Donald Trump declared that “possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” for the US national security. He had expressed interest in purchasing the island during his first term as president. Trump refused to rule out the possibility of military action to acquire the land.

Following Trumpʼs statement, Denmark decided to significantly increase defense spending on the island and also changed the royal coat of arms to make it more prominently represent Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lukke Rasmussen has dismissed the possibility of Greenland becoming a subject of the United States. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that the region belongs to the Greenlanders and is not for sale.

Later, Greenlandʼs Prime Minister Mute Egede stated that the island does not want to be either American or Danish, but instead seeks independence.

