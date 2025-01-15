President-elect Donald Trumpʼs advisers acknowledge that the war in Ukraine will take months or even longer, a stark contrast to his promise to strike a peace deal on his first day in the White House.

Reuters reports this, citing two Trump associates.

According to their estimates, it could take months to resolve the war issue, and the promises made on the first day are a combination of pre-election noisy statements with a lack of understanding of the intractability of the conflict and the time needed to form a new administration.

These assessments are consistent with statements by Trump’s new special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, who said in an interview with Fox News last week that he would like to have a “resolution” to the war within 100 days.

What are Trumpʼs plans for the war in Ukraine?

After Donald Trump won the US presidential election, the WSJ wrote that he had not decided exactly how he planned to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Some of his advisers have proposed a model where the US would provide weapons to the Ukrainians in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO for 20 years. Under this plan, the front line would be frozen and both sides would agree to a 1 287-kilometer demilitarized zone.

The WSJ noted that all of Trumpʼs advisorsʼ plans involve freezing the conflict and temporarily refusing Ukraineʼs entry into the Alliance.

Previously, Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. As for NATO, Zelensky considers Ukraineʼs accession to the Alliance a fair "payment" for the fact that the country gave up all its nuclear weapons in 1996. According to him, NATO membership is currently better than any weapons, including nuclear ones.

On September 27, 2024, Zelensky met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

