Trumpʼs special representative wants to resolve Russiaʼs war against Ukraine within 100 days of inauguration

The US President-elect Donald Trumpʼs special representative Keith Kellogg wants to resolve the issue of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine within 100 days of the inauguration, which will take place on January 20.

He stated this to Fox News.

"I would like to set a goal, both on a personal and professional level, I would say letʼs set it at one hundred days," he said.

Kellogg believes that Trump will be able to offer an "acceptable solution" to Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky "in the short term".

"People need to understand: heʼs not trying to give something to Putin or the Russians, heʼs actually trying to save Ukraineʼs sovereignty and guarantee it. And heʼs going to guarantee that itʼs fair and honest," said Keith Kellogg.

During his election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine "in one day".

What are Trumpʼs plans for the war in Ukraine?

After the Republicanʼs victory in the US presidential election, the WSJ wrote that he had not decided exactly how he planned to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Some of his advisers have proposed a model where the US would provide weapons to the Ukrainians in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO for 20 years. Under this plan, the front line would be frozen and both sides would agree to a 1 287-kilometer demilitarized zone.

The WSJ noted that all of Trumpʼs advisorsʼ plans involve freezing the conflict and temporarily refusing Ukraineʼs entry into the Alliance.

Previously, Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. As for NATO, Zelensky considers Ukraineʼs accession to the Alliance a fair "payment" for the fact that the country gave up all its nuclear weapons in 1996. According to him, NATO membership is currently better than any weapons, including nuclear ones.

On September 27, Zelensky met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

Keith Kellogg, who was nominated by newly elected US President Donald Trump to be the US special envoy for the Russian-Ukrainian war, will arrive in Kyiv after the presidentʼs inauguration on January 20, 2025. The parties are currently working on determining the time limits of the visit and "filling it with maximum content".

