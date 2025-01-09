Norway allocated $61.6 million for drones for Ukraine

Norway has allocated $61.6 million for the purchase of drones for Ukraine. It contributed the money to the International Drone Coalition Fund.

This was reported by Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine ("Ramstein").

He also held a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov.

"Ukraine continues to feel an urgent need for additional military equipment to defend against Russiaʼs aggressive war. Drones are an important part of this effort, both for the protection of critical infrastructure and for use on the front lines," Gram emphasized.

Norway, together with the United Kingdom, leads the maritime coalition and actively contributes to other coalitions.

The Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format met for the 25th time on January 9, bringing together representatives of almost 50 countries and organizations to discuss further military support for Ukraine in the short and long term.

Norway also recently decided to join the "Danish format" of support — direct financing of the production of weapons and equipment in Ukraine, and also allocated more than $240 million to strengthen the fleet.

