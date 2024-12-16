Ukraine will receive over $240 million from Norway to strengthen its fleet

The Norwegian government has said it will provide 2.7 billion kroner (approximately $242.38 million) to strengthen the Ukrainian navy and help it deter Russian naval forces in the Black Sea.

This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Reuters reports.

"It is important to protect the Ukrainian population and Ukrainian infrastructure from attacks by the Russian Black Sea Fleet," the Norwegian Prime Minister emphasized.

According to him, it is also important to protect sea exports of grain and other products that generate crucial income for Ukraine.

The day before, Norway allocated 50 million Norwegian kroner ($4.5 million) to the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative.

At the time, the government noted that the country supports the export of Ukrainian grain to markets in Africa and the Middle East, where there is no food, and contributes to ensuring that food reaches those who need it.

Norway is one of the largest contributors to the Grain from Ukraine initiative, with its total contribution to the program now standing at nearly $13.5 million.

Norway will continue its support for Ukraine until 2030. In 2025, it will exceed $3 billion. Of this, almost $2 billion will go to military support, and approximately $1.1 billion to humanitarian and civilian support.

