Norway will continue to support Ukraine until 2030. In 2025, it will exceed $3 billion

Norway has increased funding to support Ukraine to at least NOK 35 billion (about $3.16 billion) in 2025.

This is stated on the website of the Norwegian government.

Of this, NOK 22.5 billion (almost $2 billion) will go to military support, and NOK 12.5 billion (approximately $1.1 billion) to humanitarian and civilian support.

In general, aid to Ukraine through the Nansen program was extended until 2030.

"It is important for Ukraine that the support lasts for several years and that there is an inter-party agreement on this. The Ukrainian people should know that Norwayʼs support will continue," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Har Støre.

This year, Norway allocated NOK 27 billion to support Ukraine, but in the countryʼs draft state budget for 2025, NOK 15 billion was allocated to this item of expenditure, but the opposition said that this amount was too low.

