Norway will allocate $4.5 million for the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative

Norway allocates NOK 50 million ($4.5 million) to the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative.

This is stated in the message of the Norwegian government.

It was noted there that Norway supports the export of Ukrainian grain to the markets of Africa and the Middle East, where there is no food, and contributes to ensuring that food reaches those who need it.

Norway is one of the largest contributors to the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative. Her total contribution to the program now stands at nearly $13.5 million.

The situation with grain

On July 17, 2023, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". While the agreements were in effect, ships with Ukrainian grain went to the international waters of the Black Sea, avoiding mined areas, and then along the agreed maritime humanitarian corridor to Istanbul. Ships heading to and from Ukrainian ports were inspected by teams that included Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and UN inspectors. This made it possible to regulate the grain situation in the world.

Already on July 19, Russian troops attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa and the region, targeting grain and oil terminals. After that, Russia began systematically shelling Ukraineʼs grain infrastructure.

For example, in September of this year, Russian forces launched a missile strike in the Black Sea against a civilian ship carrying wheat for Egypt.

In November 2023, the second international summit "Grain from Ukraine" was held in Kyiv, during which $100 million was raised for the export of Ukrainian grain. "Grain from Ukraine" is a humanitarian food program launched on November 26, 2022, on the 90th anniversary of the beginning of the Holodomor of 1932-1933. Its goal is to deliver grain to the poorest countries in Africa.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.