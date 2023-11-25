Ukraine attracted $100 million for the export of Ukrainian grain

The second "Grain from Ukraine" international summit was held in Kyiv on November 25, during which $100 million was raised for the export of Ukrainian grain. The program was launched in 2022 — then it was possible to attract $180 million in one year.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that 170,000 tons of Ukrainian grain were delivered to Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya and Yemen as part of the initiative.

"This is a concrete result, I think it will be much more, and I hope that by the end of the year this figure will be doubled," the head of state said.

At the press conference after the summit, the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite said that by the end of the year, Lithuania will finance the grain initiative by €2 million, as well as increase the transit capacity of the Baltic ports for export.

In addition, Swiss President Alain Berse emphasized that the country will join the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative.