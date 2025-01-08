Ukrainians detained in Venezuela as part of a group of “foreign mercenaries”. They are accused of preparing a terrorist attack

Venezuelan authorities on January 7 detained seven foreign "mercenaries", including Ukrainians, for allegedly planning a terrorist attack three days before the presidential inauguration.

This is reported by the EFE agency.

According to President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan law enforcement officers have detained two US citizens, two men from Colombia and three from Ukraine.

"Today we detained seven foreign mercenaries, including two key ones from the United States," the Venezuelan president said.

Maduro claims that this group of "mercenaries" is in addition to 125 others detained in November and December. The first group allegedly had plans to attack Executive Vice President and Minister Delcy Rodriguez, as well as to attack the countryʼs infrastructure, government institutions, and leaders of the Bolivarian Revolution.

What preceded

In July 2024, Venezuela held new elections, with incumbent President Nicolás Maduro declared the winner. The opposition disagreed and declared its candidate Edmundo González, the winner, sparking mass protests. President Maduroʼs government detained more than 2 400 people after the election, creating what the United Nations called a "climate of fear".

The US has proposed holding fresh elections in the country, but Venezuelaʼs Supreme Court has recognized Maduro as the elected president. But the Venezuelan government has not released evidence of his victory. The European Union has not recognized Maduro as the winner without seeing the results of the vote. The US has said there is "compelling" evidence of his defeat.

A judge in Venezuela issued an arrest warrant for Edmundo Gonzalez on September 3, following a request from prosecutors believed to be loyal to President Nicolas Maduro. Gonzalez is accused of “serious crimes”, including “usurping” public office, falsifying documents, inciting disobedience, and sabotaging the system.

Maduroʼs inauguration is scheduled for January 10. He has already served two six-year terms as president, starting in 2013.

