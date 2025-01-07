Reuters: Trumpʼs special envoy for Ukraine postponed visit to Kyiv until after inauguration

Keith Kellogg, who was nominated by the US President-elect Donald Trump to be the US special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine war, has postponed his trip to Kyiv and other European capitals. It will take place after Trumpʼs inauguration.

Sources told Reuters about this.

Kellogg had planned to visit Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders in early January. His team was also preparing meetings with officials in other European capitals, including Rome and Paris.

But the trip, which would have been the first visit of the new Trump administration to Kyiv after the election, was postponed.

Kellogg is expected to visit Ukraine after Trump takes office, although a date for the visit has not yet been set, the sources said. It is not yet known why Kellogg is postponing the trip.