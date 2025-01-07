Reuters: Trumpʼs special envoy for Ukraine postponed visit to Kyiv until after inauguration

Keith Kellogg, who was nominated by the US President-elect Donald Trump to be the US special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine war, has postponed his trip to Kyiv and other European capitals. It will take place after Trumpʼs inauguration.
Sources told Reuters about this.
Kellogg had planned to visit Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders in early January. His team was also preparing meetings with officials in other European capitals, including Rome and Paris.
But the trip, which would have been the first visit of the new Trump administration to Kyiv after the election, was postponed.
Kellogg is expected to visit Ukraine after Trump takes office, although a date for the visit has not yet been set, the sources said. It is not yet known why Kellogg is postponing the trip.
What are Trumpʼs plans for the war in Ukraine?
During his election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine “in one day”. After the Republican won the US presidential election, the WSJ reported that he had not decided exactly how he planned to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Some of his advisers have proposed a model where the US would provide weapons to the Ukrainians in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO for 20 years. Under this plan, the front line would be frozen and both sides would agree to a 1 287-kilometer demilitarized zone.
The WSJ noted that all of Trumpʼs advisorsʼ plans involve freezing the conflict and temporarily refusing Ukraineʼs entry into the Alliance.
Previously, Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. As for NATO, Zelensky considers Ukraineʼs accession to the Alliance a fair "payment" for the fact that the country gave up all its nuclear weapons in 1996. According to him, NATO membership is currently better than any weapons, including nuclear ones.
On September 27, Zelensky met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.
