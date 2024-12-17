Reuters: Trumpʼs special envoy for Ukraine will visit Kyiv in January, but has no plans to go to Moscow

Keith Kellogg, who was nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump to be the US special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine war, will visit Kyiv and several other European capitals in early January.
Sources told Reuters about this.
However, Kellogg does not plan to visit Moscow during this trip, sources said.
Instead, he will meet with senior leadership in Kyiv, and his team is working to arrange meetings with leaders in other European capitals, such as Rome and Paris.
The trip planning is still being finalized, and the route may change, one of the sources warned.
The meetings are expected to focus on “fact-finding” on behalf of the new Trump administration, rather than active negotiations.
What are Trumpʼs plans for the war in Ukraine?
During his election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine “in one day”. After the Republican won the US presidential election, WSJ reported that he had not decided exactly how he planned to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Some of his advisers have proposed a model where the US would provide weapons to the Ukrainians in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO for 20 years. Under this plan, the front line would be frozen and both sides would agree to a 1 287-kilometer demilitarized zone.
WSJ noted that all of Trumpʼs advisorsʼ plans involve freezing the conflict and temporarily refusing Ukraineʼs entry into the Alliance.
Previously, Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. As for NATO, Zelensky considers Ukraineʼs accession to the Alliance a fair "payment" for the fact that the country gave up all its nuclear weapons in 1996. According to him, NATO membership is currently better than any weapons, including nuclear ones.
On September 27, Zelensky met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.
