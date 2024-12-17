Reuters: Trumpʼs special envoy for Ukraine will visit Kyiv in January, but has no plans to go to Moscow

Keith Kellogg, who was nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump to be the US special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine war, will visit Kyiv and several other European capitals in early January.

Sources told Reuters about this.

However, Kellogg does not plan to visit Moscow during this trip, sources said.

Instead, he will meet with senior leadership in Kyiv, and his team is working to arrange meetings with leaders in other European capitals, such as Rome and Paris.

The trip planning is still being finalized, and the route may change, one of the sources warned.

The meetings are expected to focus on “fact-finding” on behalf of the new Trump administration, rather than active negotiations.