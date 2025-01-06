In the five months since the start of the Kursk operation, total Russian losses in the region amounted to over 38 000, of which about 15 000 were killed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on such data.

The operation forced the Russian occupiers to transfer significant resources to the Kursk region, weakening their positions on other fronts. The invaders brought some of the most combat-ready airborne troops, marines, and special forces there.

Russia was also forced to urgently ask for help from North Korea, which sent almost 12 000 of its soldiers to Russia. About 4 000 of them have already been eliminated, and some units have lost combat capability.

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed during the operation:

104 tanks;

575 armored combat vehicles;

1 104 units of automotive equipment;

330 artillery systems;

12 MLRS;

12 air defense systems;

1 plane;

3 helicopters;

859 drones;

32 units of special equipment.

During the operation, Ukrainian forces captured 860 Russian soldiers, significantly increasing the exchange fund. This allowed hundreds of Ukrainian defenders who were in Russian prisons to return home.

More than 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen were awarded state awards for their heroism and successful actions during the Kursk operation.

Kursk operation

The Kursk operation began on August 6, 2024 — Russian Telegram channels and "military circles" first wrote about it.

Ukraine officially confirmed the operation only on August 12. Ukraine controlled over 1,000 km² and 100 settlements in this region. However, according to Western analysts and media, Russia has now regained a number of captured territories. The Russian Federation could have attracted North Korean troops to launch an offensive in the Kursk region.

In October, it became known that the first soldiers from the DPRK had arrived in Kursk. It was about 12 thousand soldiers, including 500 officers and three generals.

