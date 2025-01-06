Congress confirms Donald Trumpʼs victory in the US presidential election

Congress has officially confirmed Donald Trumpʼs victory in the US presidential election.

CNN writes about this.

According to the results of the calculations, Republican Donald Trump received 312 electoral votes, while his opponent Democrat Kamala Harris received 226 votes.

This is a formal procedure in which the Electoral College votes for each state in the United States are read out to Congress. Members of the House of Representatives or senators can challenge the results in a particular state, but this usually results in only minor procedural delays. The process continues until the winner of the election is declared the next president of the United States.

This year, the vote count went smoothly, without any protests or riots. So Republican Donald Trump will become the next president of the United States, and Ohio Senator James David Vance will be the vice president. Trumpʼs inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.

Storming the Capitol in 2021

On January 6, 2021, riots broke out in Washington. That day, Congress met to confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election. But Donald Trump released a video in which he once again claimed that the election was stolen from him, but again provided no evidence. After that, his supporters went to storm the Capitol building, where Congress meets. Five people died as a result of the incident, including one police officer. President-elect Biden called the storming a riot.

More than 600 people were prosecuted in this case.

Prosecutor Jack Smith then investigated Trumpʼs attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election, which led to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The investigation concerned, in particular, the nomination of fake voters in states where Trump lost and a pressure campaign on his then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election.

In November 2024, Special Counsel Smith filed a motion to dismiss the federal charges against Trump. The Capitol storming case has already been dropped.

