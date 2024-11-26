The court dismissed Trumpʼs case about storming the Capitol

The US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, at the request of special prosecutor Jack Smith, closed the case against the US President-elect Donald Trump for interfering in the election process and storming the Capitol in 2021.

In a brief ruling, Judge Chutkan agreed to dismiss the charges, but did so in a way that they could be brought up again after Trumpʼs term as president ends.

The day before, special prosecutor Jack Smith filed a motion to drop federal charges against Trump in the cases of the storage of classified documents and the storming of the Capitol in 2021. Smith explained that the cases will not be completed and brought to trial before Trumpʼs inauguration in January 2025. And the US Constitution says: current presidents should not be subject to criminal prosecution.

The Hill reports that the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals has not yet approved the closure of the classified documents case, but is expected to do so soon.

Trump affairs

The US Attorney Jack Smith investigated attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The investigation concerned, in particular, the nomination of false voters in states where Trump lost and the campaign to pressure his then-Vice President Mike Pence to annul the election.

Cases have also been filed about Trumpʼs storage of secret documents, about his alleged attempt to change the results of the presidential election in the state of Georgia, as well as about paying porn actress Stormy Daniels $130 000 to keep quiet about having sex with him.

Trumpʼs partial immunity

The Supreme Court on July 1 rejected the decision of the Federal Court of Appeals, which previously ruled that Trump does not have the right to presidential immunity in the case of his involvement in the attack on January 6.

Presidents of the United States do have immunity for their official actions, but this does not extend to their personal actions. The courts will now have to determine what Trumpʼs actions were official and what were not.

