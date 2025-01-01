Russian losses in Kursk during the operation amounted to over 38 000 personnel and over a thousand pieces of equipment.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

In addition, during the operation in this direction, the exchange fund was replenished by more than 700 people.

The Kursk operation

The offensive of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation first became known on August 6, 2024 — then Russian Telegram channels and "military news" wrote about it.

Ukraine officially confirmed the operation only on August 12. Ukraine controlled over 1 000 km² and 100 settlements in this region. However, according to Western analysts and media, Russia has now regained a number of captured territories. The Russian Federation could have attracted North Korean troops to launch an offensive in the Kursk region.

In October, it became known that the first soldiers from the DPRK had arrived in Kursk. We are talking about approximately 12 thousand soldiers, including 500 officers and three generals.

