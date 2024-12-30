Zelenskyy signed an extension of tax and customs benefits for another year — including for drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws extending tax and customs benefits until 2025. This also applies to drones and their components.

This was reported by lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

These are draft laws that amend the Tax (No. 12266) and Customs (No. 12267) codes. They provide for the following:

During 2025, exemption from customs duties will be in effect for components imported for the production of ammunition and shells;

Benefits continue for the import of drones, night vision devices, anti-drone rifles, etc. These benefits have also been extended to components for all UAVs — ground and water-based unmanned systems;

the transition to Euro-6 environmental standards, which regulate the content of harmful substances in exhaust gases, was postponed until January 1, 2027. They should have been in effect from next year;

environmental standards, which regulate the content of harmful substances in exhaust gases, was postponed until January 1, 2027. They should have been in effect from next year; now non-profit organizations will be able to provide charitable assistance directly to military personnel and their family members without the risk of losing their status. Benefits have also been introduced for employees of non-profit organizations — up to 5% of income;

until the end of martial law, tax breaks for national films will be maintained to support Ukrainian cinema;

Assessments for the used car market will be canceled, and the gambling business will be completely fiscalized (i.e., payment transaction registrars will be used).

It is known that the Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of the draft laws on amendments to the Tax and Customs Codes on December 17.

This month, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry allocated an additional 1.1 billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the money would be sent directly to the brigades.

Later, the defense ministry allocated another 1.89 billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones. Thus, 55% of the amount was allocated for Mavic-type drones, including those with night vision, and another 18% for FPV kamikazes.