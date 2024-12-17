The Verkhovna Rada extended tax and customs benefits related to UAVs and shells for a year

The Verkhovna Rada voted unanimously in favor of draft laws No. 12266 and No. 12267, which amend the Tax and Customs Codes. They provide for tax and customs benefits, in particular, for the import of drones and their components.

This was reported by MP from the “Voice” party Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev.

During the next year, customs duties will be exempted for components imported for the production of ammunition and shells. Also, privileges for the import of UAVs, night vision devices, anti-drone rifles, etc. will continue. These privileges have also been extended to components for all drones — ground and water drone systems.

Among the changes is the postponement until January 1, 2027 of the transition to Euro-6 environmental standards for vehicles, which should have come into effect next year.

In addition, once these bills are signed by the president, nonprofit organizations will be able to provide charitable assistance directly to military personnel and their family members without the risk of losing their nonprofit status. Personal income tax will not be applied to money collected by volunteers if they are transferred to charitable foundations.

The tax bill also provides that employees of a nonprofit organization will be able to receive an "additional benefit" without risking violating the requirements for nonprofit status. However, it cannot exceed 5% of income per year.

Tax breaks for national films will also be maintained until the end of martial law to support Ukrainian cinema.

Another bill No. 12266 proposes to deregulate the used car market (abolish the requirement for an appraisal) and completely fiscalize the gambling business (use payment transaction registrars).

