The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine allocates over a billion UAH for UAVs

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is allocating an additional 1.1 billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones for the Armed Forces. The money will be sent directly to the brigades.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, in total, in December the Ministry of Defense will directly transfer 4.3 billion hryvnias to military brigades. Over 11 months, direct funding amounts to 27.2 billion hryvnias, the Prime Minister says.

At the same time, in the first 10 months of 2024, the government spent 229 billion hryvnias on the purchase of military equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment, and food products for the Security and Defense Forces.

