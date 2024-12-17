The Ministry of Defense allocated additional 1.89 billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has allocated additional 1.89 billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Thus, 55% of the amount was allocated for Mavic-type drones, in particular with night vision, and another 18% for FPV kamikazes.

They will also purchase reconnaissance drones, bombers, and spare parts kits for them.

The Ministry of Defense notes that this will allow the military to be provided with additional drones through decentralized procurement. That is, brigades will independently purchase what they need to perform combat missions, and the drones will be immediately sent to the front.

In total, this year the Ministry of Defense spent almost 100 billion hryvnia on drones.

On December 13, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Ministry of Defense is allocating an additional 1.1 billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones — the money will be sent directly to the brigades.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.